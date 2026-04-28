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Big Push roads and AIA expansion will transform Ghana’s economy – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  28 April 2026 5:48am
Senior Presidential Aide and Advisor to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari
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Senior Presidential Aide and Advisor to President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has expressed strong optimism about Ghana’s development trajectory.

She pointing to ongoing infrastructure projects as central to the country’s economic transformation. She made the remarks in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 28.

She highlighted the government’s “Big Push” road programme as a major initiative set to reshape the country’s transport network and improve connectivity across regions.

According to her, the scale of the project will have far-reaching effects on trade, mobility and national development.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 28, Mrs Mogtari also emphasised the importance of expanding Accra International Airport, describing it as a key intervention to enhance Ghana’s competitiveness in air travel and strengthen its position as a regional hub.

middle-She noted that improved aviation infrastructure would support tourism, commerce and international business linkages.

“The Big Push Roads will totally change the landscape of our beloved country, Ghana; the Accra International Airport expansion will improve Ghana’s competitiveness in air travel, and Ghana will finally achieve full middle-income status!” she wrote, expressing confidence in the long-term impact of the projects.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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