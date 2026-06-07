NTC to publish 2026 GTLE 1 results on Monday, June 8

The National Teaching Council (NTC) has announced that results for the 2026 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination 1 (GTLE 1) will be published on Monday, June 8.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 7, the Council urged all candidates who sat the examination to take note of the release date and to ensure they follow the specified procedure to access their results.

According to the announcement, candidates can view their outcomes online by visiting exam.ntc.gov.gh and logging in with the requisite credentials.

To access the portal, candidates must enter either their serial number and PIN, or their GTLE index number and registered phone number.

The examinations were conducted over three days, from Tuesday, March 24 to Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The GTLE 1, which is a mandatory licensure examination for aspiring teachers, is designed to assess the professional competencies and readiness of candidates seeking certification to teach in Ghanaian schools.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.