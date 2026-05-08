KBTH Central Laboratory results reliable — Management

Audio By Carbonatix
The Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has dismissed recent media reports questioning the quality and reliability of results produced by its Central Laboratory, describing the reports as misleading.
A statement issued by the Management and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the laboratory remained one of the most advanced and best-equipped facilities in the country and within the West Africa sub-region.
It said that highly qualified professionals work at the Central Laboratory, which continues to serve as a leading centre for training laboratory scientists for health facilities across the country.
The statement noted that the laboratory was internationally accredited under ISO 15189:2022 to carry out its functions, adding that its standards, accreditation, and track record underscored the validity and reliability of the results it generated.
“Management assures all and sundry that the results generated by the laboratory are valid and reliable,” the statement said.
It reaffirmed Management’s commitment to strengthening the laboratory’s role in clinical care, diagnostics and teaching, while continuing to invest in enhancing its capacity to deliver accurate and timely services.
The statement assured patients and the public of the integrity and reliability of services provided by the Central Laboratory.
Management urged the public to disregard reports that sought to undermine confidence in the facility’s operations and professional standards.
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