Xenophobia: NUGS President warns of mass action if gov’t renews Gold Fields lease

Rashid Ibrahim, elected as the 59th President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)

The President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Rashid Ibrahim Esq., has warned of sustained student-led action if government proceeds with the renewal of Gold Fields’ mining lease at Tarkwa, linking the issue to xenophobic attacks on Africans in South Africa.

In a post on social media, he argued that national resources should be managed in a way that prioritises Ghana’s long-term interests and local participation in the sector.

According to him, Ghana has capable local investors and entrepreneurs who could take part in mining operations if given the opportunity, ensuring that more benefits remain within the domestic economy.

The NUGS President called on government to respect constitutional provisions governing natural resources, citing Article 257 of the 1992 Constitution, which vests mineral resources in the state on behalf of the people.

He warned that if government proceeds with the lease renewal, students across the country are prepared to mobilise in opposition.

"Today, students across Ghana are sending a clear message: we do not support the renewal of Gold Fields’ mining lease...Should the government proceed with the renewal, it must be prepared for fierce public opposition.

"Students across Ghana are ready to mobilise, organise, and embark on sustained democratic action to resist any decision that disregards the voice of the people," portions of the post stated.

Mr. Ibrahim stressed that their intended actions would remain within democratic and lawful means but insisted that student voices would not be ignored.

He noted that Ghanaian students and young people are increasingly concerned about the safety and dignity of Africans abroad, particularly following reported attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa, which have triggered calls for stronger national responses.

He further criticised Gold Fields, expressing disappointment over what he described as silence from the company on the reported attacks, while questioning its priorities in relation to its operations in Ghana.

“What is even more disappointing is the deafening silence of Gold Fields,” he said. “Since these attacks escalated, the company has not issued any meaningful statement condemning the violence.”

In light of this, he reiterated that Ghana’s natural resources should primarily benefit citizens and that national interest must guide all decisions regarding mineral concessions.

"Enough is enough. Ghana's resources are not for sale to those who remain silent when Africans are being attacked. Ghana's resources must serve Ghanaians first."

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