Afanyi Dadzie Writes: Xenophobia, illegal migration and the hard truths we must face as Ghanaians

In the midst of the justified anger and emotions, I have seen some Ghanaians call for retaliation by shutting down South African businesses in Ghana. It may sound satisfying in the heat of the moment, but it is not a sustainable strategy.

We need Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to grow our economy, create jobs and develop as a country. That is non-negotiable. We cannot make permanent emotional decisions over a temporary crisis that can be handled better for our long-term mutual benefit.

According to official figures, there are nearly 25,000 Ghanaians living in South Africa. The 300 evacuees we received are only a fraction. The majority will still remain there, working, surviving and chasing opportunities. So whether we like it or not, Ghana and South Africa still need a healthy relationship.

Yes, we must strongly condemn the violence and demand firm action from the South African government. What disappoints me most is the apparent lackadaisical posture of the South African authorities towards these repeated xenophobic attacks on fellow Africans, both legal and illegal migrants.

At times, it feels as though the South African government is either clueless about how to solve this recurring problem, has run out of ideas, or quietly accepts the attacks as an indirect way of forcing undocumented migrants out of the country.

But beyond the emotions, we must also admit a difficult truth: illegal migration is a real issue, even though it is NOT the full cause of South Africa’s problems.

Even Ghana deals with illegal migration, but largely through lawful processes and not violence, although we have had isolated tensions in some of our markets involving foreign traders.

Today, South African officials disclosed that out of the first 300 Ghanaians evacuated, only 10 had legal residency status. That should concern all of us. We must educate our people to travel the right way, no matter the pressure and hardship pushing them to seek opportunities abroad.

Some people who turned up at the airport to return home were even stopped from boarding because they had been flagged as illegal residents, and South Africa intends to take action against them, including travel bans. They are expected to join the next evacuation flight on Sunday.

Among those who arrived today were also 26 Ghanaians who had been imprisoned for visa violations. Ghana had to negotiate for their release before bringing them home.

As we discuss all this, we must also demand more from our own leaders. Ghana is blessed with natural resources and a relatively small population. There is no reason our citizens should feel compelled to risk dangerous journeys and humiliation abroad simply to survive.

The real long-term solution is to build a Ghana where opportunities are enough to convince our young people that staying home is worth it.

Nonetheless, the government must be commended for taking urgent steps to evacuate Ghanaians who voluntarily chose to return home. This is not something we see very often on the continent.

Moments like this make citizens feel proud of their country, knowing that when things become difficult abroad, their government will show up for them and not abandon them.

That said, my expectation is that the initial support the government has promised to help the returnees reintegrate into society will genuinely be fulfilled. It is important that this humane intervention does not end at the airport reception or become reduced to political optics.

If properly handled, this could restore hope and dignity to many of the affected Ghanaians and also strengthen citizens’ confidence that their country truly cares about them, regardless of where they find themselves in the world.

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The writer, Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie, is an Editor with Joy News.

Email: enadadzie@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.