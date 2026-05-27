MTN Ghana urges women to prioritise emotional wellness at Mmaa Nkomo event

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MTN Ghana has called for increased attention to emotional wellness and mental health in the workplace through its MTN Yello Ladies Network Mmaa Nkomo event held in Accra.
The event brought together women from different professional backgrounds to discuss emotional well-being, mental health, and personal development, while exploring ways organisations can better support women both professionally and personally.
Chairperson of the Yello Ladies Network, Antoinette Kwofie, stressed the importance of emotional well-being, noting that employees’ personal lives often influence their productivity and performance at work.
Speaking in an interview with Joy Business, she said maintaining healthy emotions and relationships is essential for individuals to function effectively both in the workplace and at home.
“We are emotional beings, and what happens outside the office has an impact on the way we show up. And so it’s important that we take care of our emotions, our relationships, so that when we show up at work, we can show up as the best versions of ourselves,” she said.
Legal practitioner Lily Afua Lartey also called on organisations to strengthen support systems for female employees.
According to her, companies should invest in counselling services, mental health support programmes, and open-door workplace policies to help women navigate emotional and psychological pressures.
“Companies should have support systems, counselling sessions for female employees and open-door policies. Human resource departments should also be equipped enough to counsel people,” she noted.
Speakers at the event emphasised that investing in emotional wellbeing and mental health contributes not only to workplace productivity but also to healthier relationships, stronger families, and more supportive work environments.
The discussions also highlighted the growing conversation around workplace wellness in Ghana, particularly as organisations increasingly recognise the impact of mental health on employee performance and organisational growth.
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