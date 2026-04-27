MobileMoney Fintech Ltd shifts strategic focus to deepen active usage across its ecosystem

Sylvia Otuo Acheampong-Chief Products& Services Officer(mid) on a panel with Magnus Cofie( L)and Ibrahim Misto (R).

MobileMoney Fintech Ltd is shifting its strategic focus from expanding access to deepening usage across its ecosystem as it works to accelerate financial inclusion and build a stronger digital financial services platform.

Chief Products and Services Officer Sylvia Otuo Acheampong shared the update at MTN Ghana’s Media and Stakeholder Forum in Accra, which brought together the media, civil society organisations, regulators and banking partners to discuss the future of digital connectivity and financial services.

She said that while the platform has achieved significant scale in registrations and access, the next phase will prioritise active usage and customer engagement.

“We have achieved significant scale, but now the focus is on driving usage—ensuring customers actively engage with services beyond basic transactions,” she said.

According to her, MobileMoney Fintech LTD is deepening financial inclusion by expanding services such as credit, insurance and advanced payment solutions across the ecosystem.

“We want to create more opportunities for customers to keep money within the digital ecosystem and use it seamlessly across services,” she added.

Sylvia Otuo Acheampong-Chief Products& Services Officer(mid) on a panel with Magnus Cofie( L)and Ibrahim Misto (R)

She explained that a key part of the strategy is onboarding more merchants and service providers to reduce reliance on cash-out and strengthen end-to-end digital payments.

“The challenge is not just adoption, but ensuring the ecosystem is robust enough for users to transact digitally from end to end,” she said.

She noted that while cash-out remains common in some markets, the long-term goal is to make digital payments more useful and attractive for everyday spending.

Acheampong also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen trust and security within the mobile money ecosystem, particularly in response to fraud risks.

“We are deploying AI-driven tools to detect fraud patterns, but education remains critical because much of the risk is driven by social engineering,” she said.

She cited customer education campaigns such as the “Shine Your Eye” initiative, which aims to improve digital literacy and help customers protect themselves against fraud and scams.

The forum forms part of MTN Ghana’s broader stakeholder engagement programme to deepen dialogue with industry partners and outline priorities for the company’s digital and financial services growth.

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