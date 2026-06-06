Society must consider real-life family implications of LGBTQ+ laws – Senyo Hosi

Audio By Carbonatix
Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi, has urged lawmakers and the public to consider the human and family implications of the ongoing debate on LGBTQ+ legislation, arguing that policy decisions should reflect real-life social realities.
Speaking on Newsfile, he raised concerns about how families might be affected if legislation creates obligations that could place individuals in difficult emotional or legal positions.
Parliament has been directed to reconsider the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, following renewed discussions by the leadership of the House aimed at building a broader consensus on the controversial legislation.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, June 2, called for further engagement with both the Majority and Minority leadership after concerns emerged over the process that led to the passage of the bill.
Using a parenting example, Senyo Hosi questioned how society would respond in situations where children disclose their sexual orientation.
“My brother, if your son walks up to you and tells you he or she is gay, what will you do?” he asked, highlighting what he described as the emotional complexity surrounding the issue.
He further questioned whether such situations should trigger legal reporting obligations or lead to social consequences within families.
“Are you going to stop loving him? Are you going to now yank him up and say go to the police station?” he asked.
Mr Hosi argued that overly punitive or intrusive laws could undermine family trust and social cohesion, stressing that legislation must avoid creating fear within households.
He called for a balanced approach that protects cultural values while also recognising the private and sensitive nature of personal identity issues.
Latest Stories
-
Ecobank pays first dividend since 2022 as shareholders approve $40m payout
21 minutes
-
Jandel launches 30 years anniversary with message of faith, resilience and giving back
43 minutes
-
Okudzeto Ablakwa rejects claims linking Ghanaians to crime in South Africa
50 minutes
-
KATH doctors begin indefinite strike over CEO suspension
51 minutes
-
Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak expresses concern about Ghana’s porous borders
1 hour
-
Xenophobic Attacks: “It is painful, but let’s not retaliate” – Okudzeto Ablakwa reiterates
1 hour
-
Drobonso plants for the future as EPA sounds climate change alarm
1 hour
-
Society must consider real-life family implications of LGBTQ+ laws – Senyo Hosi
1 hour
-
Ghana questions South Africa’s commitment to tackling xenophobia – Okudzeto Ablakwa
1 hour
-
UHAS hosts inaugural lecture for Prof Yaw Asante Awuku
1 hour
-
VPNs, Social media and data risks: why experts say Ghana’s porn age verification won’t work
1 hour
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill could be used to oppress rather than protect values – Kofi Bentil
1 hour
-
Okudzeto Ablakwa renews calls for borderless Africa to tackle xenophobia
2 hours
-
Ablakwa condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa, calls for stronger African unity
2 hours
-
Ablakwa condemns xenophobic attacks, says Ghana welcomed over 11,000 South African tourists in 2025
2 hours