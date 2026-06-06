Society must consider real-life family implications of LGBTQ+ laws – Senyo Hosi

Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi, has urged lawmakers and the public to consider the human and family implications of the ongoing debate on LGBTQ+ legislation, arguing that policy decisions should reflect real-life social realities.

Speaking on Newsfile, he raised concerns about how families might be affected if legislation creates obligations that could place individuals in difficult emotional or legal positions.

Parliament has been directed to reconsider the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, following renewed discussions by the leadership of the House aimed at building a broader consensus on the controversial legislation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, June 2, called for further engagement with both the Majority and Minority leadership after concerns emerged over the process that led to the passage of the bill.

Using a parenting example, Senyo Hosi questioned how society would respond in situations where children disclose their sexual orientation.

“My brother, if your son walks up to you and tells you he or she is gay, what will you do?” he asked, highlighting what he described as the emotional complexity surrounding the issue.

He further questioned whether such situations should trigger legal reporting obligations or lead to social consequences within families.

“Are you going to stop loving him? Are you going to now yank him up and say go to the police station?” he asked.

Mr Hosi argued that overly punitive or intrusive laws could undermine family trust and social cohesion, stressing that legislation must avoid creating fear within households.

He called for a balanced approach that protects cultural values while also recognising the private and sensitive nature of personal identity issues.

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