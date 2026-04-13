LGBTQ+ bill likely to influence 2028 vote, majority of Ghanaians indicate – APL survey

Audio By Carbonatix
The debate over Ghana’s proposed LGBTQ+ bill could become a decisive factor in the 2028 general elections, with more than 80% of voters indicating that the government’s delay in signing the bill will influence how they cast their ballots.
That is according to a new survey by Africa Policy Lens (APL), conducted between April 9 and 11, 2026, which sampled 6,796 eligible voters across all 16 regions via bulk SMS.
“This suggests there's a real accountability mechanism being activated,” Director of Research and Administration at APL, Dr Hayford Mensah Ayerakwa, said, explaining that many voters now view the issue as a test of government credibility.
The findings show that 80.7% of respondents said the government’s inaction on the bill would affect their voting decisions in the 2028 presidential election. In addition, 85.2% expressed disappointment over the delay, while 86.4% said they felt misled by the government’s handling of LGBTQ+ matters.
The bill, which has generated intense national debate since its passage by Parliament, remains unsigned, placing the government under pressure from both religious groups and international observers.
The survey also highlights growing political consequences. About 57.5% of respondents believe the appropriate response is to vote the current administration out, while 29.3% favour increased public pressure and protests. Only a small minority—6.8%—said no action is necessary.
Greater Accra recorded the highest response rate at 23.3%, followed by the Ashanti Region at 14.8%, suggesting that urban voters are particularly engaged with the issue.
The findings come at a time when the government of President John Dramani Mahama is facing scrutiny over several policy areas, including economic management and rising public expectations on governance.
While elections are still two years away, the APL survey suggests political parties may not be able to sidestep the LGBTQ+ debate in their campaign messaging.
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