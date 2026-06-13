Thomas Partey has been given US visa and presently in the US – Kofi Adams

The government has intensified efforts to challenge Canada's refusal to grant a visa to Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey, pointing to the fact that the player was recently cleared to enter the United States and is currently with the Ghana national team at its World Cup training camp in Boston.

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has questioned the basis of the Canadian decision, arguing that the midfielder continues to travel freely across Europe and has not been restricted from entering other major jurisdictions despite the ongoing legal proceedings he is facing in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on TV3 on Friday, June 12, Mr Adams disclosed that Partey had successfully secured a United States visa after completing all the required immigration procedures in London.

"Thomas has been issued a visa to America recently. He applied in the United Kingdom. He went to the London office of the United States of America, and he's been issued a visa to be able to enter the United States of America. That is why he's in America currently," the Minister said.

The revelation comes amid growing controversy surrounding Canada's decision to deny the Black Stars midfielder entry for Ghana's opening Group H match against Panama at the FIFA World Cup.

Contrasting decisions

Mr Adams suggested that the differing positions taken by the United States and Canada had generated widespread debate among football followers and legal observers.

According to him, Partey continues to travel across Europe and remains active in professional football while complying with all legal requirements in the United Kingdom.

"Thomas has been applying his trade in Europe. He's been moving around, entering London and out," he stated.

The Minister noted that despite the pending charges against the player in the UK, authorities there have not restricted his movements, allowing him to continue his football career and travel internationally.

That, he indicated, makes Canada's decision particularly difficult to understand.

Calls for reconsideration

While stopping short of speculating on the motives behind the refusal, Mr Adams said the development had triggered numerous questions among Ghanaians and the international football community.

"People are asking all manner of questions. People are asking; people are raising all manner of things that I don't want to talk about on this platform," he said.

The Sports Minister expressed hope that Canadian authorities would revisit the matter before Ghana's opening fixture, arguing that higher authorities still had an opportunity to intervene.

"But I think higher authority has an opportunity to review this decision and they must do so," he added.

The visa controversy has emerged as one of the most significant off-field issues confronting Ghana's World Cup preparations.

Partey, regarded as one of the Black Stars' most influential and experienced players, played a key role in Ghana's qualification campaign and is expected to be central to the team's plans at the tournament.

His absence from the Panama clash would represent a major blow to Ghana's hopes of making a strong start in the competition.

The Black Stars are currently based in Boston, where they are finalising preparations for the tournament before travelling for their group-stage fixtures.

Growing diplomatic and sporting concern

The issue has also reignited debate over the responsibilities of host nations during major international sporting events and the extent to which immigration policies should affect the participation of athletes who have been selected to represent their countries.

With the World Cup set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Ghanaian officials maintain that efforts are continuing to secure a review of the decision.

For now, however, Partey remains in the United States with the national team, awaiting any possible breakthrough that could allow him to join his teammates in Canada for the crucial opening encounter against Panama.

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