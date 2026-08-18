George Opare Addo to lead National Youth Forum in Accra

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, will on Wednesday, August 19, lead a national engagement with young Ghanaians at the 2026 National Youth Forum.

The forum will be held at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), from 9 a.m.

It will be held under the theme “A Sound Youth, A Sound Nation: Your Voice. Your Future. Our Ghana.”

The forum is expected to provide young people with a direct platform to raise concerns, share ideas, and outline their priorities and expectations regarding issues affecting their lives and future.

The engagement comes as Ghana’s youthful population continues to shape the country’s development agenda. More than 70% of the population is aged 35 years and below, making youth participation in national policy discussions increasingly important.

Mr Opare Addo will be joined by heads of key agencies under the Ministry, including National Youth Authority CEO Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Youth Employment Agency CEO Malik Basintale, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme CEO Eric Adjei and National Service Authority Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh.

Their participation is expected to allow young people to engage directly with institutions responsible for implementing youth-focused programmes and interventions.

The Ministry is also partnering with the Ghana Youth Federation to broaden participation and bring diverse youth perspectives into the discussion.

YFM will support the initiative through its stations in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi, as well as its digital and affiliate platforms.

The partnership is expected to extend the conversation to young people beyond Accra, allowing them to follow the discussions and share their views.

The forum will also be streamed live on the Ministry’s social media platforms and carried across major media platforms.

The Ministry is encouraging young people to attend and actively participate in shaping the country’s youth development agenda.



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.