Charles Sampson demands more confidence in front of goal from Black Princesses

Black Princesses head coach Charles Sampson says his side has been working on its finishing ahead of their crucial U-20 Women’s World Cup clash against South Korea.

Ghana failed to find the back of the net in their 3-0 defeat to Ecuador in their opening Group stage match in Poland.

Sampson admits the team needs greater confidence in the final third and says that has been a key focus in training.

“We have always been good to go. We work on the last third all the time, we just need to give them more confidence in it,” he said.

“That’s why we train them every day in it to score more goals and get confident, and that’s what we’ve done today.”

The Black Princesses will need to be more clinical against South Korea as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Sampson remains confident that the work done in training can translate into an improved attacking performance when Ghana return to action.

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