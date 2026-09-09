Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has singled out the technical team of the Black Princesses for praise following their commanding 3-1 win over Korea at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
Ghana secured their first win of the competition after outclassing the Asians, bouncing back strongly from their disappointing opening-day defeat to Ecuador.
Okraku praised the technical team for restoring the confidence and morale of the players after the loss to Ecuador and guiding them to a comfortable victory.
“I’m excited for the girls. I thought the first game was a very weird one. It completely deflated the confidence of the team.
“Kudos to the technical team for bringing the morale back. We saw an extremely composed performance from the team," he told 3 Sports.
“I’m not surprised they won, and won comfortably. I believe this will give them the confidence going into the third group game.”
Latest Stories
-
Messi agrees to buy second Spanish club
56 minutes
-
Ruthless Raphinha inspires Barcelona to Feyenoord win
1 hour
-
Nii Moi Thompson says government must put SMEs at heart of 24-Hour Economy
1 hour
-
24-Hour Economy was not born with Mahama’s second term, says Nii Moi Thompson
2 hours
-
Apple’s new boss starts with big gamble on costly first folding iPhone
2 hours
-
24-Hour Economy was born from Ghana’s 48-year development plan – Nii Moi Thompson
2 hours
-
Motorcycle number plates: The growing practice of concealment
3 hours
-
Two accused of land guard activities weep in court
3 hours
-
Gauff saves match points to set up Rybakina semi-final
3 hours
-
Police record seven major breakthroughs in crime fight
3 hours
-
Okraku credits Black Princesses technical team for Korea Win
3 hours
-
Police arrest suspects over Buipe, highway robberies and weapons trading
3 hours
-
U20 Women’s World Cup: Bjorkgren hails Black Princesses’ win over Korea
3 hours
-
Man found dead in suspected suicide at Assin-Amoabeng
3 hours
-
ODRO’S Foundation supports persons living with disabilities in Cape Coast
3 hours