Okraku credits Black Princesses technical team for Korea Win

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has singled out the technical team of the Black Princesses for praise following their commanding 3-1 win over Korea at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana secured their first win of the competition after outclassing the Asians, bouncing back strongly from their disappointing opening-day defeat to Ecuador.

Okraku praised the technical team for restoring the confidence and morale of the players after the loss to Ecuador and guiding them to a comfortable victory.

“I’m excited for the girls. I thought the first game was a very weird one. It completely deflated the confidence of the team.

“Kudos to the technical team for bringing the morale back. We saw an extremely composed performance from the team," he told 3 Sports.

“I’m not surprised they won, and won comfortably. I believe this will give them the confidence going into the third group game.”

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