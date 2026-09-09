Football

Okraku credits Black Princesses technical team for Korea Win

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  9 September 2026 10:32pm
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Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has singled out the technical team of the Black Princesses for praise following their commanding 3-1 win over Korea at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana secured their first win of the competition after outclassing the Asians, bouncing back strongly from their disappointing opening-day defeat to Ecuador.

Okraku praised the technical team for restoring the confidence and morale of the players after the loss to Ecuador and guiding them to a comfortable victory.

“I’m excited for the girls. I thought the first game was a very weird one. It completely deflated the confidence of the team.

“Kudos to the technical team for bringing the morale back. We saw an extremely composed performance from the team," he told 3 Sports.

“I’m not surprised they won, and won comfortably. I believe this will give them the confidence going into the third group game.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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