Football

President Mahama will hear about colts football now – GFA President at League launch

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  15 September 2026 7:25pm
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GFA President Kurt Okraku has reiterated his administration’s commitment to developing grassroots football in Ghana.

Okraku made the remarks at the launch of the 2026/27 Colts Football League at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Tuesday.

The GFA president referenced comments made by President John Mahama last week about the need to revive and strengthen Colts football, revealing that the Association was already working on a new vision for the development of the game at the grassroots level.

Okraku said the GFA has invested significantly in Colts football over the past six years and believes its efforts have helped revive the competition.

“Last week, our President spent time to speak about Colts football. I’m sure in his dreams, the Almighty God told him the GFA had planned to launch a Colts Football League today. Now, he will definitely hear about Colts football.

“Ghana will be reminded that for six years running, we [GFA] have not only invested in Colts football, but we have also resurrected Colts football. We have introduced a lot of Colts-related activities than ever before.”

The event was attended by key stakeholders in the Ghanaian football fraternity, including Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ambassador for Grassroots Football, Asamoah Gyan.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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