Football clubs ‘are in love’ with Kurt Okraku – Aduana FC boss

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Aduana FC General Manager Takyi Arhin has defended Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku, saying clubs “are in love” with his leadership despite mounting calls for him to resign.
Okraku, who has been president of the GFA since 2019, has come under increasing pressure following a slump in form for the Black Stars.
Ghana's latest setback came in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the Black Stars suffered a 4-2 home defeat by The Gambia in their second Group C match.
The defeat followed Ghana's loss to Ivory Coast in their opening qualifier, leaving the nation without a point from their first two matches.
The senior national team now sit bottom of Group C, while Ivory Coast and The Gambia lead the group with six points each.
"As football clubs and football administrators, we’re so much in love with Kurt Okraku for everything he's done for us,” Arhin told Sporty FM.
He also highlighted financial and logistical support provided to clubs under Okraku's administration.
"When it comes to the normal GFA work, Kurt Okraku is on top.
"Who thought that we'd wake up one morning and get GHC1 million, Division One clubs would have Ghc 120,000, boots, footballs, jerseys and free fuel coupons.”
Meanwhile, Former GFA chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and former Ghana international Sam Johnson are among those who have called on Okraku to consider stepping down.
Ghana are in danger of missing the 2027 AFCON after also failing to qualify for the 2025 edition under Okraku's administration.
The Black Stars will face Somalia in their next qualifier in November.
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