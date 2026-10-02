Revealed: Carlos Queiroz resigned from Black Stars job; he wasn’t sacked

Carlos Queiroz resigned from his position as head coach of the Black Stars rather than being dismissed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), MyjoyOnline has learnt.

The Portuguese coach's resignation came in the aftermath of Ghana's poor start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the GFA announcing on October 1 that it had mutually agreed with Queiroz to part ways.

Queiroz leaves the Black Stars job after just four months in charge of the national team.

However, details emerging about his departure indicate that the former Real Madrid coach submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday morning, a day after Ghana's defeat to The Gambia.

The GFA subsequently scheduled a debriefing session for Wednesday evening, during which Queiroz reportedly outlined several reasons why he felt unable to continue in the role.

His decision appears to be linked to concerns about the conditions under which he was expected to work, which is consistent with a statement he issued after his departure in which he said he could not stay because “the right conditions were not well established”.

Among the issues he reportedly raised was the team's training arrangements. Queiroz questioned why the Black Stars trained every day at the same stadium where they were scheduled to play, rather than using a separate training facility.

He was also unhappy about his late arrival in Ghana ahead of the team's camp.

Queiroz had reportedly wanted to arrive in Ghana at least 10 days before the start of camp but arrived only two days before the team assembled because his flight ticket was not provided early enough.

Accommodation was another concern.

Queiroz reportedly preferred the team to stay at the Kempinski Hotel, but the Black Stars were instead accommodated at the African Regent Hotel.

Alisa Hotel was reportedly not considered because of outstanding debts from previous stays, which had resulted in the hotel no longer accommodating the team.

The issue of accommodation, however, does not appear to have been directly within the GFA's control.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation is responsible for funding the national team, including accommodation and flights for players and members of the technical team.

This means outstanding payments to hotels and the procurement of flight tickets are government responsibilities rather than direct GFA obligations.

Queiroz also reportedly expressed concerns about what he perceived as interference in team selection.

He is said to have told close associates that there were players in camp whom he did not know, a concern that appeared to be reflected in his reference to the need for “honesty” in the selection of players.

The Portuguese coach also wanted greater control over the composition of his technical and backroom team.

He reportedly sought to bring in his own doctor, nutritionist and team manager, among other members of his preferred support staff.

However, he was only allowed to bring his own nutritionist, with other positions remaining under arrangements determined by the Ghanaian side.

The combination of these concerns is understood to have contributed to Queiroz's decision to resign rather than continue in the role.

The GFA subsequently announced that it had mutually agreed with Queiroz to end his tenure, bringing to an end his brief spell as Black Stars head coach.

Queiroz was appointed in June 2026 and took charge of the team as Ghana began preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His departure follows Ghana's disappointing start to the qualifying campaign, including the defeat to The Gambia that preceded his resignation.

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