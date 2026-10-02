Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says he will not comment on issues surrounding the Black Stars' coaching situation following the departure of Carlos Queiroz.
Queiroz stepped down from his role as head coach of the team after Ghana's poor start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
His departure raises questions about what the next decision will be in terms of bringing in a new gaffer, with the Black Stars' chances of making the next AFCON growing slim after the losses to Cote d'Ivoire and Gambia.
However, the minister says he is not the right person to speak on issues regarding the technical team and who comes in and walks out.
"I don't hire coaches, and I don't fire coaches," Kofi Adams said in an interview on Joy FM.
"You can direct your questions about the firing of the coach to the body that needs to [address it]."
Ghana have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions and have not recorded an AFCON qualifying victory since September 2023.
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