NAIMOS seizes 10 excavators in raid on illegal mining sites blocking River Pra’s flow

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has seized 10 excavators and destroyed several pumping machines during an operation targeting illegal mining activities along the River Pra in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.

The operation, dubbed Operation Water Shield, uncovered extensive mining activities at Adiemra and Tweapease near New Edubiase, with parts of the river reportedly diverted, heavily silted and polluted by mining activities.

The operation, launched in September, is aimed at protecting Ghana’s major water bodies from illegal mining.

The NAIMOS team was deployed to the area on Monday to identify and shut down illegal mining activities along the Pra, particularly around the Ashanti-Central regional boundary.

At Subriso, the team halted mining activity affecting wetlands close to the road before moving further along the river to Adiemra and Tweapease.

At Adiemra, the team encountered mining operations being carried out close to the Pra, with the river being used in the processing of mined material.

The operation also found mining activities surrounding farmlands in the area, with farmers raising concerns about the impact on their livelihoods.

The team subsequently shut down an operation at Adiemra and arrested a man who claimed the site belonged to a person identified as Alhaji Shaibu Iddi.

The suspect also claimed the operation had the necessary licences.

However, officials said documents presented by the suspect did not authorise the mining activities at the location.

The documents, according to the team, related to processes involving different companies and locations.

Pumps placed in River Pra

At another site in Adiemra, the team found pumping machines positioned directly inside the River Pra.

A man identified as Evans Badamawu, who described himself as the site manager for the same Alhaji Shaibu Iddi, was also questioned during the operation.

The site was among several mining operations captured during aerial surveillance of the area.

The team said the activities were taking place within areas where mining is restricted around major water bodies.

The operation comes amid concerns over the continued degradation of Ghana’s rivers and forests through illegal mining.

River course redirected at Tweapease

At Tweapease, the extent of the mining activities was even more apparent.

The operation found sections of the Pra that had been heavily silted and polluted, while mining activities had altered the course of the river.

Mining waste was also found entering the waterway from several points.

The condition of the river made it difficult to distinguish some sections of the waterway from the surrounding mining landscape when viewed from above.

NAIMOS subsequently moved to shut down the operations.

Several pumping machines were destroyed, while 10 excavators seized from mining sites at Adiemra and Tweapease were taken into custody.

Some of the miners arrested during the operation were visibly distressed as the taskforce dismantled the illegal activities.

Some farmers in the affected communities welcomed the intervention, expressing hope that sustained enforcement could help restore the river and protect their farms.

NAIMOS says the operation will continue as Operation Water Shield enters its next phase, with the taskforce expected to sustain efforts to stop illegal mining activities along the Pra and other major water bodies.

The latest operation forms part of broader efforts to protect Ghana’s water resources from the environmental damage associated with illegal mining.

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