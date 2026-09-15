Forestry Commission arrests 12 illegal miners, impounds three excavators in South Formangso Forest Reserve

The Forestry Commission has arrested 12 suspected illegal miners and impounded three excavators during an operation in the South Formangso Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region.

The operation, conducted on September 13, 2026, also resulted in the seizure of six water-pumping machines, while six Chanfang machines found at the site were destroyed.

The arrested suspects were handed over to the Juaso Police for further investigation.

Personnel from the Ashanti Regional Office and the Juaso District Office of the Forestry Commission reportedly detected the presence of the illegal miners in the reserve and mobilised the Commission’s Rapid Response Team.

According to the Juaso District Forestry Manager, Isaac Boamah Amanquah, the miners were operating with heavy-duty equipment and posed a security risk to forestry personnel.

“Early morning of 13th September 2026, my field officer, who is in charge of the South Formangso Forest Reserve, informed me about illegal miners entering the forest reserve to a community called Kagyebi Romanuso to do their normal illegal activities,” he said.

Mr Amanquah said he quickly mobilised personnel to the area, where they found three excavators being used by the miners.

The excavators were subsequently transported to the Forestry Commission’s Range Quarters at Asankare.

“Their activities are a threat to our forestry staff. Because when they dig the holes, they don't cover them, and it makes patrolling very difficult for us, and the area destroyed is estimated to be two hectares,” he said.

The Forestry Commission says the latest operation is not the first time illegal miners have invaded the South Formangso Forest Reserve.

The Juaso District of the Forestry Services Division reportedly conducted a similar operation last year, during which makeshift structures and equipment belonging to illegal miners were destroyed.

However, the Commission said the miners later returned to the protected area by reshaping an old access road and using it to move Chanfang machines and excavators into the reserve.

Mr Amanquah has warned persons planning to engage in illegal mining within the reserve to stay away, stressing that the Commission is maintaining a zero-tolerance approach to activities that degrade protected forest areas.

“To me all those who have intentions to enter the reserve to carry out illegal mining operations, I want them to know that the Juaso Forest District, our eyes are on them 24/7. And anybody who will be caught will face the full rigorous law,” he said.

The Forestry Commission has meanwhile intensified patrols and monitoring operations in the area to deter further incursions and protect the ecological integrity of the South Formangso Forest Reserve.

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