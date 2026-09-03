GIF calls for more forest guards as attacks on frontline officers escalate

The Ghana Institute of Foresters (GIF) has called for the recruitment of additional frontline personnel for the Forestry Commission, warning that the shortage is placing existing officers under increasing pressure and exposing them to danger.

The call follows a series of reported attacks, injuries, intimidation, armed confrontations and destruction of Forestry Commission property involving personnel protecting Ghana’s forest reserves, wildlife protected areas and district offices.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr Abukari Nantogmah Attag, the Institute said the country could not continue to mourn forestry officers while inadequate measures were being taken to address the conditions that expose them to danger.

GIF is appealing to President John Dramani Mahama, through the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, to provide the necessary financial clearance to enable the Forestry Commission to recruit additional frontline personnel.

“The Commission cannot be expected to effectively protect, manage, regulate and develop Ghana's forests, wildlife and other renewable natural resources without sufficient human resources,” the Institute said.

According to GIF, the shortage of frontline personnel is placing enormous pressure on existing officers and weakening the Commission’s ability to maintain an effective presence across forest reserves.

“An overstretched officer is not merely a human-resource problem; it is a national security vulnerability,” the statement added.

The Institute said the recruitment of qualified frontline personnel should be treated as an investment in national security, environmental protection, climate resilience and biodiversity conservation.

It also linked the need for additional personnel to the protection of sustainable livelihoods and state assets.

The call comes amid growing concerns over the safety of Forestry Commission personnel following reported attacks on officers carrying out their duties.

GIF said protecting Ghana’s forests and wildlife requires collective national action and urged authorities to move beyond condemnation of attacks towards stronger accountability and protection for frontline personnel.

“Protecting Ghana's forests and wildlife is a collective national responsibility. Ghana must move from condemnation to accountability. Ghana must move from exposing frontline officers to danger to equipping and protecting them,” the Institute said.

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