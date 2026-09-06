Forestry Commission arrests 12 illegal miners in Atewa Forest

The Forestry Commission’s Rapid Response Unit (RRU) has arrested 12 persons suspected of engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in the Atewa Range Forest Reserve in the Eastern Region.

The arrests were made during a dawn operation on Friday, September 4, 2026, around the Sagyimase community in Compartments 61 and 62 of the reserve, within the Kyebi Forest District.

According to the Forestry Commission, 17 personnel drawn from the Assin Fosu, Akim Oda and Juaso Forest Districts were deployed at about 1:30 a.m. for the covert operation aimed at clamping down on illegal mining in the reserve.

The team encountered a group of miners actively operating at the site and arrested 12 suspects, while others escaped into the surrounding bush.

The operation also led to the seizure of five motorbikes — three Royal motorbikes, one Apsonic Aloba and one Apsonic Paul Sport — as well as 11 shovels, water hoses, blankets used for washing gold and three gallons of petrol.

The Forestry Commission said the 12 suspects, together with two of the motorbikes and other exhibits, had been handed over to the Kyebi District Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

The remaining three motorbikes have been kept at the Kyebi District Office of the Forest Services Division for safekeeping.

The Commission said the operation was conducted successfully without casualties and described the arrests and seizure of equipment as a deterrent to illegal mining activities within forest reserves.

The Atewa Range Forest Reserve is a major biodiversity hotspot and critical watershed, serving as the headwaters of the Birim, Densu and Ayensu rivers.

These rivers provide water to millions of people, including residents of Accra and surrounding communities.

However, the reserve has come under increasing pressure from illegal mining and logging, raising concerns over the potential threat to Ghana’s water security and biodiversity.

The Forestry Commission has vowed to sustain its operations to flush out illegal miners who continue to invade forest reserves.

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