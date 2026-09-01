NAIMOS arrest 10 illegal miners, seize equipment

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), in collaboration with the Northern Command of the Ghana Army and the Ghana Police Service, have arrested 10 suspected illegal miners during an anti-illegal mining operation at Kpali, near Gbinyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The team also seized two excavators, three excavator monitors, a Toyota Hilux, a fuel bowser, and other mining equipment.

Three firearms and 25 live cartridges were also recovered.

“The operation, conducted from 25 to 27 August 2026, followed a reconnaissance mission on 19 August, which confirmed reports of illegal mining activities in the area,” a release by NAIMOS and copied the Ghana News Agency said.

The joint team encountered persons actively engaged in mining and observed extensive environmental degradation at the site, it noted.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, comprising three Chinese nationals and seven Ghanaians,” the release said.

To prevent the immediate resumption of illegal mining activities, it said the Task Force also dismantled 15 makeshift structures and destroyed a generator used on site.

“The arrested suspects and relevant exhibits were handed over to the Savannah Regional Police Command in Damongo for further investigation and appropriate legal action.”

At the same time, the heavy equipment was secured at designated holding sites.

The operation, it said, formed part of ongoing efforts by NAIMOS and its security partners to combat illegal mining and protect water bodies and the environment from further degradation.

“NAIMOS will continue to collaborate with the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service and other relevant institutions to disrupt illegal mining activities and protect vulnerable areas within the Savannah Region,” it added.

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