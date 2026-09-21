NPP Techiman South demands immediate release of detained Nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Techiman South Constituency has issued a strong condemnation of the arrest and continued remand of Madam Salomey Awiti Bafoh, a senior nursing officer and mother of three, demanding her immediate release or the granting of reasonable bail.

The press briefing, held at the Techiman South Constituency Office and addressed by Communications Officer Mohammad Mukarram Abdallah, drew a large crowd of party faithfuls clad in red bands, chanting for the release of the detained nurse.



The emotionally charged atmosphere underscored the constituency's deep concern over what they describe as a troubling abuse of state power.

The Arrest and Detention

According to reports, Madam Salomey was taken from her home in Hansua, near Techiman, late at night on September 13. Her family reportedly struggled for days to establish her whereabouts and the precise reason for her arrest. Conflicting accounts regarding the date and circumstances of her detention have further heightened tensions.

The Police have alleged that Madam Salomey was involved in the publication and circulation of false news and allegedly assisted in redistributing content associated with the "Ghana Jollof" account. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Despite her lawyers' application for bail, she was remanded in police custody until September 30 while investigations continue. She was taken to the Adentan Circuit Court, far from her home constituency—a move the NPP describes as deeply questionable.

Party Leaders Demand Answers

The press conference featured passionate appeals from key party figures. Women's Organizer Nana Akosua Sakyiwaa questioned why "a mother of three was snatched away from her children for days without proper charges." Lawyer Amadu Berma Sulemana raised pointed questions about the arrest procedure and the specific charges outlined on the charge sheet.

The NPP Communications Directorate joined calls by Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, for Madam Salomey's immediate release.

"This matter is no longer only about one nurse. It is about the protection of constitutional rights, the limits of state power, and the future of democracy in Ghana," Mr. Abdallah declared.

Nine Demands for Government

The constituency directorate issued nine pointed questions demanding answers from the government:

Who authorised Madam Salomey's arrest? Which agency carried out the operation? Under what legal authority was she taken from her home? Why was the arrest conducted at night? Why was she taken to the Adentan Circuit Court? Why did her family reportedly struggle to locate her? What specific evidence requires her continued detention? Why can she not be granted reasonable bail while investigations continue? Who will take responsibility if it is established that her rights were violated?

A Warning for All Ghanaians

The NPP Communications Officer framed the case as a warning sign for all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

"Today, it is Madam Salomey. Tomorrow, it could be any journalist, nurse, teacher, trader, student, religious leader, or ordinary citizen who expresses an opinion that those in power find uncomfortable," he warned.

The party rejected any suggestion that it supports violence, incitement, or the deliberate publication of false information. However, it equally rejected "the abuse of state power, selective enforcement, intimidation, and the use of security agencies to silence citizens."

Calls for Proportionality and Due Process

The NPP emphasized that it is not seeking special treatment for Madam Salomey but rather demanding equal treatment under the law.

"Remand is not punishment. Arrest is not conviction. Allegation is not proof," the statement read. "The continued detention of a working mother, without a demonstrated need to keep her in custody, raises serious questions about proportionality, fairness, and the government's respect for due process."

The party called on the Attorney-General, the Inspector-General of Police, the National Security Minister, and all relevant authorities to intervene immediately, demanding:

· Immediate review of Madam Salomey's continued detention

· Granting of reasonable bail, subject to lawful conditions

· Full explanation of the circumstances surrounding her arrest

· Transparency regarding the role of National Security in the matter

· Respect for her constitutional rights and dignity

· Assurance that no citizen will be intimidated for expressing a lawful opinion

"We Will Not Be Silent"

The press briefing concluded with a defiant message from the constituency directorate:

"The NPP Techiman South Constituency will not remain silent while the rights and dignity of a constituent are placed at risk. We will not allow the people of Techiman South to be treated as though they have no voice."

"We will resist the oppressor's rule with all our will and might," Mr. Abdallah declared to thunderous applause.

The party vowed to continue standing with Madam Salomey and her family, demanding transparency, accountability, and the defense of constitutional freedoms.

As the case continues, all eyes remain on the government's next move—and on whether the calls for justice for Madam Salomey will be heeded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.