Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie leads new 11-member Council for Legal Education and Training Board

The Council for Legal Education and Training (CLET) has unveiled its new 11-member Board of Members, chaired by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

The board brings together senior members of the judiciary, government officials, and academics from some of Ghana’s leading law schools and tertiary institutions.

The members are:

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie – Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana

– Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang – Justice of the Supreme Court

– Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie – Justice of the Court of Appeal

– Justice of the Court of Appeal Her Honour Siran Mahama – Circuit Court Judge

– Circuit Court Judge Dr Justice Srem-Sai – Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice

– Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dr Clement Abas Apaak – Deputy Minister for Education

– Deputy Minister for Education Prof Augustine Ocloo – Deputy Director-General, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC)

– Deputy Director-General, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) Prof Kofi Abotsi – Dean, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School

– Dean, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School Prof Peter Atudiwe Atupare – Dean, University of Ghana School of Law

– Dean, University of Ghana School of Law Prof Cynthia Forson – Deputy Provost, Lancaster University

– Deputy Provost, Lancaster University Prof Raymond Atuguba – Director-General for Legal Education

The composition gives the board representation from the judiciary, the ministries responsible for justice and education, the tertiary education regulator and major law faculties.

CLET is responsible for overseeing aspects of legal education and professional legal training in Ghana, including the administration of the Ghana School of Law and related regulatory functions.

The new board comes as Ghana continues efforts to implement reforms in legal education following the passage of the Legal Education Act.

The Ghana Bar Association has previously called for the operationalisation of the legislation and the establishment of its governing structures, arguing that this would provide the institutional framework needed to advance reforms in legal education.

The inclusion of senior judicial officers, government representatives and academics on the new board is expected to provide oversight across the different areas involved in legal education and professional training.

The board will now be expected to take forward its responsibilities under the legal education framework, including providing oversight for the development and administration of legal education and training in Ghana.

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