‘Judicial Service’s defence of Chief Justice was lacklustre’ – GBA President

Ghana Bar Association (GBA) President Efua Ghartey has criticised the Judicial Service’s defence of Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie over his recent partisan comments, describing the response as “at best lacklustre”.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Association Conference 2026/27 in Ada on Monday, September 14, Mrs Ghartey said the Bar had observed what she described as “subtle and sometimes overt communication” from members of the judiciary suggesting that they were in office to promote the interests of another arm of government, particularly the Executive.

She cited recent remarks by the Chief Justice during visits to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), where he compared the performance of public institutions under the current administration with that of the previous government.

Mrs Ghartey said the comments “left much to be desired”.

Turning to the Judicial Service’s response to the controversy, the GBA President said the explanation offered did not adequately address concerns about judicial impartiality.

“Respectfully, the Judicial Service's attempted defence of the Chief Justice was at best lacklustre,” she stated.

The Judicial Service had said the Chief Justice’s observations were made in good faith and were not intended to compromise the independence or impartiality of the judiciary.

Mrs Ghartey, however, maintained that judges must remain within the constitutional boundaries of their office.

She said the Bar remained committed to protecting the independence of the judiciary as guaranteed under Article 128 of the 1992 Constitution.

At the same time, she cautioned that judicial officers must conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the constitutional responsibilities attached to their positions.

“the guard must stay within their bounds as dictated by their calling in the Constitution,” she said.

Mrs Ghartey cited a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Yoni Kulendi in Elom Kwame Gbonni v Attorney-General and HFC, which she said affirmed that judges, like chiefs, are constrained in their freedom to actively take sides in partisan politics.

Quoting Justice Kulendi, she said:

“Holders of independent institutional or statutory offices, notably judges, members of the Electoral Commission, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and the National Commission for Civic Education are by implication from their independence and status, similarly constrained in their freedom or ability to actively take sides in partisan politics.”

“My learned friends, a word to the wise is enough. As Ghanaians, we have become very discerning and would frown on tinted justice,” she added.

She urged judges to “ponder prayerfully over your chosen career and ensure that you are at peace with its dictates before submitting to serve.”

The controversy follows comments made by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie during visits to SSNIT and MIIF on September 2, 2026.

The Chief Justice was heard comparing the performance of the institutions under the current administration with that of the previous government, prompting criticism from sections of the public and political actors.

The New Patriotic Party called for his resignation, while the Catholic Bishops' Conference described the demand as “disproportionate”, although it acknowledged that the comm

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