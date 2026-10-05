NCPTAs appeal to striking teachers to return to classroom

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTAs) has appealed to the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Private Education Teachers Association (PRETAG) to call off their strike and return to the classroom.

The Council said the industrial action declared on September 25, 2026, was justified, acknowledging the concerns that prompted teachers to withdraw their services.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NCPTAs, Garson Kofi Raphael, the Council, however, said the continued strike was affecting students and urged the teacher unions to return to the classroom while parents and other stakeholders monitor the October 30 deadline.

“Your industrial action declared on 25th September, 2026 was justified. You had no other option. You have made your point. Parents heard you. The nation heard you. The President has heard you,” the NCPTAs said marking the 60th World Teachers’ Day.

“We now appeal to you, in the name of God and Country, to ‘call off the strike and return to the classroom’.”

The Council said parents were particularly concerned about the effect of the strike on students, including those preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

As parents, the Council pleaded with the teachers to let “mercy and duty speak now”, drawing on biblical teachings about peace and responsibility.

It referenced Matthew 5:9, which states that “blessed are the peacemakers”, and Luke 12:48, which says that “to whom much is given, much is required”, stressing the responsibility placed on teachers as moulders of the country’s future leaders.

The Council said teachers had been entrusted with the responsibility of moulding the country’s future leaders and urged them to consider the impact of the strike on their students.

“The African elders also teach: ‘The child you refuse to build today will refuse to build the nation tomorrow,’” the statement said.

“Our children – your students – are suffering. Uniforms hang unworn, provisions rot in chop boxes, potential BECE and WASSCE candidates loiter at home and within the school environments.”

The NCPTAs acknowledged that the strike had been triggered by what it described as government’s failure to “do the needful”, but said the situation was now hurting the children whom all stakeholders had a responsibility to protect.

“This avoidable strike, occasioned by government's failure to do the needful, is now hurting the very ones we all swore to protect,” the Council said.

It therefore appealed to teachers to return to the classroom as a sign of good faith while the October 30 deadline is monitored.

“Return as a sign of good faith while we collectively monitor the October 30th deadline. We, the parents, pledge to stand with you and hold government accountable to every pesewa,” it said.

Call for improved teachers’ welfare

The NCPTAs also urged government to make teachers’ welfare and conditions of service a central part of the Resetting Agenda.

“We urge government to make teachers’ welfare and conditions of service the centre of the Resetting Agenda,” the statement said.

It called on government to guarantee a conducive and healthy school environment to support quality education, character formation, discipline and moral development.

“For God and Country, guarantee a conducive and healthy school climate for quality education, character formation, discipline and moral development,” it said.

The NCPTAs said the country’s future could not be built on empty classrooms and called for a collective effort to address the situation.

“The future of Ghana cannot be built on empty classrooms. Let us honour our teachers. “Let us fix the roof together, for the rain is beating our children,” it said.

The Council concluded with the message: “No Teacher, No School. No School, No Future.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.