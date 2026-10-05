Zenith Bank supports childhood cancer unit at Greater Accra Regional Hospital

Zenith Bank Ghana has donated GH¢150,000 to support children undergoing cancer treatment at the Childhood Cancer Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, as part of activities commemorating its 21st anniversary.

The donation, made through Cure Childhood Cancer Ghana, a non-governmental organisation will support the treatment and care of children receiving care at the Unit.

The initiative aligns with the Bank's sustained commitment to support healthcare initiatives that improve outcomes for vulnerable groups within society. By supporting childhood cancer care, the Bank aims to help ease the burden on affected families while contributing to improved health outcomes for children undergoing treatment.

This commitment to childhood cancer treatment was previously demonstrated in 2023 when the Bank supported the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with a donation towards childhood cancer care.

Speaking on the donation, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Onwuzurigbo said the Bank’s decision to support childhood cancer care again was consistent with its approach to Corporate Social Responsibility.

“As we celebrate 21 years of operations in Ghana, we continue to recognise the importance of giving back to the communities that have been part of our journey. Healthcare remains an important area of our CSR efforts and supporting children and families affected by cancer is one way we can contribute to easing some of the challenges they face.”

Mr. Onwuzurigbo said the Bank’s CSR initiatives were guided by the commitment to respond to critical needs where support could make a practical difference.

“Our support for childhood cancer care is not a one-off intervention. We previously supported the Paediatric Oncology Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and we are pleased to continue that support. We believe that every child deserves access to the care they need and we are committed to playing our part.”

Cure Childhood Cancer Ghana

Childhood cancer treatment can place considerable financial pressure on families, particularly where the cost of treatment, medication and supportive care extends over a long period. It is against this background that Cure Childhood Cancer Ghana works to support families who are unable to meet the cost of treatment for their children.

The organisation partners with the Childhood Cancer Unit at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to provide financial assistance for treatment and supportive care. It also provides psychosocial support to children and their families as they deal with the challenges associated with childhood cancer.

The Director of Cure Childhood Cancer Ghana, Dr. Nihad Salifu, said childhood cancer was a cause worth investing in because it is curable when detected and treated early and appropriately. She explained that, unlike some adult cancers that may require long-term management, children diagnosed with cancer could, with timely diagnosis and the right treatment, recover and go on to live normal, productive lives.

“This is why we do not give up on them,” she said, highlighting the importance of sustained support for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Dr. Salifu expressed appreciation to Zenith Bank Ghana for the donation, noting that support from corporate organisations played an important role in helping families meet the financial and other needs associated with caring for children receiving cancer treatment.

The Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Leslie Issa Adam Zakaria, also expressed appreciation to the management and staff of Zenith Bank Ghana for the gesture. He said the donation would go a long way towards supporting the children at the Unit, whom he described as being among the most vulnerable. He assured that the funds would be put to good use to provide the children with the resources and care they need.

Healthcare

Healthcare has remained one of the key areas of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities, with its interventions spanning maternal and child health, medical treatment, hospital support and assistance to vulnerable individuals.

The Bank has supported initiatives including life-saving surgeries for children with congenital heart diseases and eye diseases, the provision of free medical outreaches to indigenes in deprived areas, initiatives that focus on maternal and child health, as well as support for individuals requiring critical medical treatment.

Beyond direct healthcare interventions, Zenith Bank Ghana has also undertaken initiatives aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of children in underserved communities. Through its Happy Soles Project, for instance, the Bank provided health-protective footwear to 1,000 children.

As Zenith Bank Ghana celebrates 21 years of operations in Ghana under the theme “21 Years of Excellence, A Future of Possibilities,” the Bank continues to use its anniversary activities as an opportunity to give back and support causes that have a direct impact on the lives of many.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.