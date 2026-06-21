Zenith SME Business Empowerment Lab urges SMEs to adapt, innovate and thrive in a changing economy

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been urged to strengthen regulatory compliance, build resilience and embrace digital innovation as key strategies for sustaining growth in an increasingly dynamic economic environment.

This call was made during the second edition of Zenith Bank Ghana’s SME Business Empowerment Lab, held under the theme, “Building a Sustainable Business in a Changing Economy – Legal and Regulatory Essentials for Small Businesses.” The webinar brought together experts from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) to provide practical guidance to SMEs navigating today’s evolving business landscape.

Market Shifts

Speaking at the session, the Chief Operating Officer of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, Joshua Uwedinisu, noted that the modern business environment has undergone significant transformation, driven by shifting economic conditions, changing consumer expectations and rapid technological advancements. He emphasized that digital transformation along with the rise of artificial intelligence is now central to how businesses operate, make decisions and engage with customers.

According to him, business success is no longer solely determined by the quality of products and services offered. Instead, it increasingly depends on an organisation’s ability to adapt to change, comply with regulatory requirements, manage risks effectively and build strong, scalable operational systems.

He explained that the Zenith SME Business Empowerment Lab is designed to respond to these realities by creating a platform where SMEs can access expert insights on enterprise development, regulatory frameworks and tax compliance, adding that leveraging such knowledge is critical for SMEs seeking to build resilience and achieve long-term sustainability.

Resilience

Habiba Sumani, Director of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Directorate at the Ghana Enterprises Agency, urged SMEs to prioritise resilience in today's dynamic economic environment and increasingly competitive business landscape.

She highlighted strategies for building resilient and sustainable businesses and educated participants on how SMEs can adapt their business models to changing economic conditions. She advised SMEs to adopt a proactive approach to business management, noting that resilient enterprises are not those that avoid challenges altogether, but those that anticipate potential disruptions and respond effectively when they arise.

Mrs. Sumani outlined several support services provided by the GEA, including business advisory and counselling, entrepreneurship training, finance readiness programmes, market access support, and business formalisation guidance. She also highlighted the availability of digital resources through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Gateway platform to help businesses scale and remain competitive.

Tax Obligations

Delivering a presentation on tax compliance, Lawrence Hotsonyame Esq., Assistant Commissioner and Head of the Domestic Tax Technical Training Unit at the Ghana Revenue Authority, underscored the importance of understanding tax obligations. He reminded participants that all income generated in Ghana whether from employment, business activities or investments is subject to taxation under the country’s income tax laws.

He further highlighted key tax obligations applicable to businesses, including corporate income tax, personal income tax and withholding tax. Mr. Hotsonyame explained that businesses are required to deduct withholding taxes on qualifying payments and remit them to the GRA, stressing that failure to comply could lead to sanctions.

He noted that enhancing knowledge of tax laws is the first step towards compliance, adding that educational initiatives such as the Zenith SME Business Empowerment Lab play a crucial role in equip ping businesses with critical information for informed business decisions and compliance.

The second edition of the Zenith SME Business Empowerment Lab underscored the critical role of compliance, innovation and adaptability in driving SME success. Through this initiative, Zenith Bank continues to champion capacity-building and knowledge empowerment, positioning SMEs to seize emerging opportunities, ensure business sustainability and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

Trusted Partner for SMEs

Zenith Bank reaffirms its commitment to being the trusted financial partner for SMEs and invites SMEs who have not yet experienced its banking services to open an account and discover the wide range of SME-tailored financial solutions guaranteed to drive business growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.