GRA interdicts four officers over attempted diversion of transit cargo

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has interdicted four officers for their alleged involvement in an attempted diversion of transit cargo into the local market, as part of efforts to strengthen customs enforcement and protect state revenue.

The action follows investigations into the interception of 18 trucks in February 2026. The trucks had been declared as transit cargo originating from Togo and destined for Niger through the Akanu border but were suspected to have been diverted into Ghana for local sale, potentially depriving the state of substantial import duties and taxes.

Addressing the media on the outcome of the investigations on Tuesday, July 7, Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Sarpong, disclosed that the four officers have been interdicted and are currently undergoing the Authority’s internal disciplinary procedures.

“We have interdicted four officers who worked on the consignment, and we are going through our internal disciplinary processes to ensure that all officers found culpable are dealt with in accordance with our internal policies and the law,” he stated.

Mr Sarpong noted that, following a directive from the Ministry of Finance, the seized consignment has been allocated to the National School Feeding Programme.

He assured the trading community and the general public that the GRA, through its Customs Division, remains vigilant in monitoring cargo movements and has intensified compliance measures at the country’s borders to enhance revenue mobilisation and curb illicit trade.

According to him, the Authority will continue to strengthen enforcement mechanisms to prevent revenue leakages and ensure strict adherence to customs regulations.

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