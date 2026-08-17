‘GoldBod is failing’ – Afenyo-Markin cites IMF report on $1.7bn losses

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused GoldBod of failing, citing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which he says reveals losses of more than US$1.7 billion from the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.
Afenyo-Markin said the scale of the losses disclosed by the IMF raises serious questions about the performance and financial sustainability of the programme implemented through GoldBod.
Member of Parliament for Effutu stressed that the figures were not his own assessment but were contained in the IMF’s report on Ghana.
“GoldBod is failing. The IMF is saying. I am not the one saying. It is the IMF saying it has incurred over GH¢1.7 billion,” he said.
Mr Afenyo-Markin also criticised what he described as attacks on persons who raise concerns about the programme, saying critics are subjected to insults and online attacks.
He spoke on Peace FM.
The IMF Country Report No. 26/213 states that the significant scaling up of the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme in 2025 resulted in losses exceeding US$1.7 billion, equivalent to about 1.5% of Ghana’s GDP.
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