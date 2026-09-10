Mahama swears in three new Supreme Court justices

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has sworn in three new justices to the Supreme Court, urging them to uphold the Constitution, protect the rights of citizens, and ensure that no individual or institution is placed above the law.
The new justices are Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, and private legal practitioner Anthony Forson Jnr.
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, September 10, at the Jubilee House, President Mahama said the Supreme Court holds a critical position in Ghana's democratic system as the country's final judicial authority.
“The Supreme Court occupies a unique and indispensable place in governing our Republic,” he said.
He said that decisions of the Court have far-reaching consequences, from interpreting the Constitution to resolving matters of national importance and shaping the development of Ghana's laws.
“As the final judicial authority, its decisions give meaning to our Constitution, settle questions of profound national importance and shape the evolution of our laws,” President Mahama said.
The President said the authority of the Supreme Court should not come from political influence or force but from the confidence Ghanaians have in its ability to deliver justice independently and fairly.
“The authority of the Court does not rest on force or political power. It rests on the confidence and trust of the people,” he said.
According to him, citizens must be assured that cases brought before the Court will be determined without political or other external influence.
“Confidence and trust that every matter brought before it will be determined independently, impartially and strictly according to the law,” he said.
President Mahama said membership of the Supreme Court therefore requires more than legal expertise.
“Those appointed to the Supreme Court must therefore possess more than just legal knowledge."
“They must demonstrate sound judgment, personal integrity, intellectual courage, patience and a deep commitment to justice,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
The Battle For The Soul of the Ghanaian BAR: Is it a freedom of association or regulatory anarchy?
1 minute
-
Mahama urges new Supreme Court Justices to draw on diverse experience
7 minutes
-
Mahama urges judges to uphold impartiality in all cases including politically sensitive ones
11 minutes
-
Mass exodus hits Category C and D schools as heads scout for students at Kumasi centre
20 minutes
-
Photos: Jama, chants and school pride as NSMQ 2026 grand finale heats up
22 minutes
-
Supreme Court oath is ‘consequential, not ceremonial’ – Mahama tells new justices
25 minutes
-
ATLF2026: Tourism industry players honoured at event in Limpopo, South Africa
26 minutes
-
Obuasi SecTech closure leaves newly placed students in limbo as Adansi group demands reopening
26 minutes
-
Livestream: NSMQ 2026 Grand Finale, PRESEC, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy battle for national glory
32 minutes
-
Best Assurance donates GH¢100,000 to GETFund to support education
35 minutes
-
Uphold Constitution, administer justice without fear or favour – Mahama to new Justices
43 minutes
-
Mahama urges Supreme Court justices to protect public trust in judiciary
44 minutes
-
Dumelo wishes NSMQ finalists well ahead of contest
50 minutes
-
Let your reasoning and fairness define your legacy – Mahama to new justices
52 minutes
-
Mahama charges new Supreme Court justices to protect judicial independence
1 hour