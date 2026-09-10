Mahama swears in three new Supreme Court justices

President John Mahama has sworn in three new justices to the Supreme Court, urging them to uphold the Constitution, protect the rights of citizens, and ensure that no individual or institution is placed above the law.

The new justices are Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, and private legal practitioner Anthony Forson Jnr.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, September 10, at the Jubilee House, President Mahama said the Supreme Court holds a critical position in Ghana's democratic system as the country's final judicial authority.

“The Supreme Court occupies a unique and indispensable place in governing our Republic,” he said.

He said that decisions of the Court have far-reaching consequences, from interpreting the Constitution to resolving matters of national importance and shaping the development of Ghana's laws.

“As the final judicial authority, its decisions give meaning to our Constitution, settle questions of profound national importance and shape the evolution of our laws,” President Mahama said.

The President said the authority of the Supreme Court should not come from political influence or force but from the confidence Ghanaians have in its ability to deliver justice independently and fairly.

“The authority of the Court does not rest on force or political power. It rests on the confidence and trust of the people,” he said.

According to him, citizens must be assured that cases brought before the Court will be determined without political or other external influence.

“Confidence and trust that every matter brought before it will be determined independently, impartially and strictly according to the law,” he said.

President Mahama said membership of the Supreme Court therefore requires more than legal expertise.

“Those appointed to the Supreme Court must therefore possess more than just legal knowledge."

“They must demonstrate sound judgment, personal integrity, intellectual courage, patience and a deep commitment to justice,” he added.

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