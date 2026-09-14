Space reserved along Accra-Kumasi Expressway for railway line – Mahama

President Mahama says space has been reserved for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway to accommodate a railway line between Accra and Kumasi.

Speaking at the handover of the Right of Way for the expressway, he said the Finance Minister will develop a financing plan to revive the country’s railway system.

“Aside from that, the Minister of Finance will come up with a financing plan to revitalize our railways.”

He said government has deliberately made provision for a rail line in the design of the expressway.

“In this expressway we're doing, we've left some space that can accommodate a rail line between Accra and Kumasi.”

President Mahama said the development of the road and rail networks is intended to make the transportation of goods and passengers across the country easier.

“If we do that, it will make it easy to transport goods and passengers all over our country with ease.”

The President further outlined his vision of an expressway network stretching from Aflao in the East to Elubo in the West, with the Accra-Kumasi Expressway extended to the Northern part of the country.

President Mahama also said government is working on the Eastern Corridor and intends to subsequently develop the Western Corridor.

The President also outlined plans to connect the Accra-Kumasi Expressway to the Greater Accra and Ashanti orbitals.

He said work has already begun on the Ashanti Orbital, also known as the Kumasi Outer Ring Road, under the Big Push programme.

According to him, the road will enable heavy trucks travelling from the south towards Burkina Faso and other parts of the north to bypass Kumasi City.

He said the Greater Accra Orbital will also provide alternative routes for motorists travelling from Aflao who have no business in Accra.

President Mahama said the two orbitals will eventually be connected by the Accra-Kumasi Expressway.

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