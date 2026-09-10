Dumelo wishes NSMQ finalists well ahead of contest

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture has wished the three finalists of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) well ahead of today’s grand finale.
Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy will battle for the 2026 NSMQ crown at the University of Ghana Premier Dome at 3:00 pm.
Mr Dumelo, speaking ahead of the contest, said he was wishing all three schools the best, although he jokingly ruled out Accra Academy’s chances of winning the competition.
“Accra Academy will not win,” he said, adding that the school “doesn’t fit.”
Accra Academy is appearing in the NSMQ grand finale for the first time, while PRESEC-Legon, an eight-time champion, returns to the final after a two-year absence in search of a record ninth title.
St Augustine’s College, a two-time champion, is also seeking to add a third title to its collection.
Mr Dumelo acknowledged Accra Academy’s historic qualification and said the school could still produce a surprise in the final.
He also welcomed the return of the grand finale to the constituency, describing it as “good” and “great” and expressing hope that more major events would be hosted there.
He, however, declined to make any promises to the participating schools or students, joking that his “money finish” and he could no longer make promises.
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