GoldBod, EOCO strengthen collaboration to fight gold smuggling

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has held a high-level meeting with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to strengthen collaboration in the fight against gold smuggling, money laundering and other illicit financial flows linked to the gold sector.

The meeting, held under the auspices of the Ghana-UK Gold Programme, focused on the development of a GoldBod-EOCO Operational Collaboration Framework.

The proposed framework is expected to provide a structured approach for closer cooperation between the two institutions in tackling gold-related economic and organised crimes.

The collaboration forms part of efforts to protect the integrity of Ghana’s gold value chain, disrupt criminal networks and ensure that the country derives maximum economic benefit from its gold resources.

It will also facilitate stronger information sharing and more coordinated enforcement activities between GoldBod and EOCO.

Both institutions are expected to deepen their institutional cooperation to promote a more transparent, accountable and resilient gold sector.

The initiative is also intended to strengthen Ghana’s capacity to prevent gold smuggling and associated financial crimes that undermine the country’s efforts to maximise revenue from its gold resources.

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