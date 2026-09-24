Nothing will happen to me – Baffour Awuah invokes Psalm 91 amid EOCO row

Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has vowed to appear in court despite what he describes as an attempt by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest him.

The lawyer said he would not be intimidated by EOCO's position and challenged its officials to arrest him if they believed they had the authority to do so.

“My brother, I am going to court. I will never be intimidated,” he told Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.

He said his training as a lawyer required him to be bold and courageous, particularly when representing vulnerable clients.

“If a client can speak for him or herself, the client will never hire a lawyer,” he said.

“And so if you are a lawyer and you’re a coward, then you are not worth your training as a lawyer.”

Mr Baffour Awuah said he was prepared to face EOCO when his client’s case returned to court.

“Tomorrow I’m going to court. Raymond should arrest me. My brother, I am ready,” he said.

He also defended the individuals who assisted him in avoiding what he described as an attempted kidnapping.

“If people assist me to avoid being abducted, that certainly cannot be unlawful,” he said.

He argued that EOCO would not succeed with any action against those individuals, insisting that its position would not stand in court.

“They will not fly,” he said.

“He may have the state power to arrest them, but even if he does, I’m giving him free legal advice: he will never succeed in any court of competent jurisdiction.”

The MP said he would remain focused on securing the release of his client, Salomey Bafoo.

“This is not going to cow me until I see my client out. It won’t cow me to submission,” he said.

He also accused EOCO officials of being involved in an assault against another lawyer, Afuaqua, and said a complaint would be made to the Ministry Police Station.

Baffour Awuah remained defiant when asked about his state of mind amid the dispute.

“Oh, I’m good. I’m in good spirits,” he said.

He then invoked Psalm 91, saying he draws strength from his faith.

“I dwell in the shadows of the Almighty,” he said.

He said his faith gave him confidence that he was protected.

“And so I dwell in the secret place of the Most High God under Psalm 91, right? And so nothing will happen to me,” he said.

“I’m clear in my mind that I’m secured and fortified by the Most High God. Nothing, nobody will prevail against me so long as, particularly, I’m fighting for the poor.”

He added: “The Bible says that whoever gives to the poor gives to me the Lord. And so when I fight for the poor, do you think that the Lord will not fight for me?”

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