Teen rocker Nene Royal becomes first Thai to win America’s Got Talent

Nene Royal, a 16-year-old rocker, has been crowned the latest winner of America's Got Talent, making her the first-ever Thai winner of the long-running talent show.

For the show's finals on Tuesday in California, Nene, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, performed a rendition of "Seven Nation Army" by the American rock duo The White Stripes.

Her heavy metal performance trumped nine other finalists, including magician acts, canine performers and even a robot dance crew.

Many in Thailand are celebrating her win, with some saying they were proud that she had made it to "one of the biggest stages in the world". The Thai government has called her an "inspiration to anyone who dares to dream big".

Nene emerged as a clear fan favourite early in the competition, after a viral clip of her audition, in which she belted out Zombie by The Cranberries to a stunned panel of judges. The video has racked up 20 million views.

On Wednesday night, ahead of the results being announced, Nene took the stage with Linkin Park to perform The Emptiness Machine, a 2024 rock song by the American band.

Later that night she broke down in tears, kneeling on the ground as she was crowned the winner of the show's 21st season - which comes with a prize of $1m (£755,000).

"I'm very happy and emotional right now," she said, thanking everyone for supporting her.

The results were also eagerly followed by her legion of fans in Thailand, who were unable to watch the live broadcast on the NBC television network.

Many in Thailand had to resort to a YouTube livestream instead - and were thrown into distress when the livestream was abruptly cut in the middle of the results announcements.

But moments later, sighs of relief and exclamations of joy rang out as word spread that Nene had secured her historic victory.

"History made!" one Thai social media user wrote on Facebook.

"Let the world write it down that this Thai kid is incredibly talented," wrote another.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul congratulated Nene Royal, saying in a statement that she had "brought honour to Thailand" and "instilled pride in the Thai people" with her win.

"What makes this win special is that Nene carried her Thai identity with confidence onto one of the world's biggest stages," the Thai government's public relations department said in another statement on Thursday.

"She showed that talent, hard work, and determination can come from anywhere, including a young girl from Phuket with a guitar and a big dream."

Nene Royal, 16, went viral for her heavy metal performances

According to Nene, she started playing the guitar at age 7 and harboured dreams of becoming a touring musician.

In her hometown of Phuket, a tourist hub known for its beaches and seaside resorts, Nene busked at Naka Weekend Market.

Piyarat Na Songkhla, 43, a tour guide in Phuket, tells the BBC that he has seen Nene Royal perform since she was young.

"She's so adorable," he says. "I feel so elated and happy for her. It's unbelievable that she has gone this far. So proud of her."

The Naka Weekend Market Facebook account posted a tribute to Nene after her victory.

"Everyone at Naka Market is so proud to see you shine on one of the biggest stages in the world," its post reads.

"Your talent, heart, and courage have inspired so many people, and this victory is a beautiful reminder of what can happen when someone truly gives everything to their dream."

Kajonkiet International School in Phuket, where Nene studies, also congratulated her on the win.

"We are so proud of you," reads a Facebook post from the school, which posted a video of its students and staff gathering to watch Nene's final performance, screaming and chanting her name.

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