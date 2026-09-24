Heavy security at Accra High Court ahead of Salomey Baffoe bail hearing after EOCO’s attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP

A heavy security presence has been observed at the Accra High Court on Thursday, September 24, ahead of the hearing of the bail application of nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe.

The heightened security presence follows tense scenes at the court premises on Wednesday, September 23, when officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) attempted to arrest Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

The incident occurred as the MP was at the court to represent Baffoe in connection with her bail application.

According to accounts of the incident, an EOCO official approached the legislator after proceedings and sought to take him into custody in connection with an ongoing investigation. The attempt resulted in a confrontation at the court premises as the MP resisted the move.

The situation attracted the attention of people at the court, with the development unfolding in full view of other lawyers.

EOCO subsequently confirmed that its officers had attempted to arrest Baffour Awuah. The agency explained that the move was connected to an investigation and that the MP had previously been invited to assist with the matter.

The incident has since added another layer of attention to proceedings involving Baffoe, whose bail application is expected to come before the High Court today.

Salomey Baffoe, a Techiman senior nurse, is facing a charge of abetment of crime in connection with an alleged false publication involving a TikToker named Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, known as “Ghana Jollof.”

She was previously remanded by the Adentan Circuit Court following her arrest and subsequent prosecution in connection with the case.

Her lawyers subsequently approached the High Court seeking her release on bail, arguing that she should be allowed to remain out of custody while the case proceeds.

The bail application came before the High Court on Wednesday, but the court adjourned proceedings after the prosecution requested more time to respond to the application.

The prosecution told the court that the Attorney-General’s Office had been served with the bail application on September 18 and needed additional time to prepare its response.

The defence, led by Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, opposed the request for an adjournment. The MP argued that the application concerned the liberty of his client and should therefore be dealt with without unnecessary delay.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter, paving the way for the bail application to be considered today.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.