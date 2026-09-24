Photos: Mahama meets world leaders at 81st UN General Assembly

Ghana’s delegation, led by President John Mahama, is in New York City for the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The President is scheduled to address the Assembly later today, Thursday, 24 September.

The photos capture moments from his visit, including meetings with other world leaders, the signing of memoranda of understanding and a tour of the Assembly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.