Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund Management Company customers to petition Mahama over locked-up funds

Charles Nyame

Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management are expected to hold a public gathering in Accra on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to demand urgent action over the payment of their outstanding locked-up funds.

The group said the exercise would begin at the forecourt of the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church at Osu from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

According to a press statement issued by the leadership of the Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management, buses will then transport all participants directly to Jubilee House at 11:00 a.m. for the presentation of a petition to President John Dramani Mahama.

The group stressed that protesters would not walk from the converging point to Jubilee House, with all participants to be conveyed by buses provided for the exercise.

The leadership is calling on all affected customers to turn up in their numbers, saying unity and peaceful determination remain critical in their demand for the payment of the funds.

“This is a critical moment for us to demonstrate that, after years of waiting, we remain united in our demand for justice,” the group said.

The group has also invited customers and individuals affected by the collapse of other financial institutions to join the action, arguing that the financial sector crisis affected thousands of Ghanaian families and that a collective voice could draw renewed attention to victims whose funds remain outstanding.

It further appealed to media organisations, journalists, civil society groups, religious bodies, traditional leaders and the general public to support its call for the government to expedite action towards the payment of the outstanding locked-up funds.

The Convener of the Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management, Charles Nyame, assured the authorities and the public that the gathering and subsequent movement to Jubilee House would be peaceful, orderly and disciplined.

The group says it is determined to use the gathering to intensify pressure for the payment of the funds, declaring: “Enough is enough! Pay our locked-up funds!”

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