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Ghana’s response to climate change must become practical and urgent — Mahama

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  29 August 2026 4:09pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has called for a more practical and urgent national response to the growing effects of climate change.

He said flooding, coastal erosion, changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures were already threatening communities, livelihoods and public infrastructure across the country.

President Mahama made the remarks after swearing Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings into office as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology at Jubilee House on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The President also swore into office the new Minister for Local Goverment, Chief and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga.

“Our response to climate change must also become more practical and urgent,” the President said.

“Flooding, coastal erosion, changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures are already affecting communities, livelihoods and public infrastructure.”

He consequently charged Dr Agyeman-Rawlings to lead efforts to strengthen Ghana’s climate resilience and ensure that environmental protection remained central to the country’s development agenda.

President Mahama said Ghana must pursue development that creates employment and expands economic opportunities without compromising the environment on which its future depends.

He also stressed that climate action required cooperation between the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology and the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

According to him, effective sanitation, land-use planning, waste management, climate resilience and the protection of natural resources depend on close collaboration between the two ministries.

The President urged Dr Agyeman-Rawlings to treat traditional leaders, religious organisations, district assemblies, scientists, civil society groups and local communities as partners in implementing environmental policies.

He further reminded her that government institutions must collaborate to achieve results instead of operating as isolated entities.

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