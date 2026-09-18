Ashanti Regional Minister refutes claims of Mankranso classroom demolition 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has dismissed reports that a 12-unit classroom block at Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District is being demolished to pave the way for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Market.
He said the facility would instead be re-engineered and incorporated into the market project while retaining its educational purpose.
Dr. Amoakohene clarified this during a site inspection at Mankranso following reports that the District Assembly intended to demolish the classroom block to facilitate the project.
The inspection was attended by traditional authorities, the District Chief Executive (DCE), officials of the District Assembly and education authorities.
The Minister explained that technical assessments had ruled out an alternative site proposed for the market because of its swampy nature, which would require extensive drainage and other engineering works.
He said the decision was therefore taken to redesign the existing classroom facility to accommodate components of the 24-Hour Economy Market Project.
According to him, part of the redesigned facility would accommodate lower primary or Kindergarten pupils, enabling market women to keep their young children close to them while conducting their businesses.
Dr. Amoakohene also assured traditional authorities and traders that the existing market would remain at Mankranso.
“Traders were actually concerned that we were going to move the market from Mankranso, and we have assured Nananom and the traders that the market is not moving an inch,” he said.
He said the arrangement formed part of efforts to promote inclusive development and ensure that the market project responded to the needs of the local community.
The Project Manager of Eco Planners and Engineering Consult Limited, Daniel Yeboah, the consulting firm for the 24-Hour Economy Markets, also clarified that the project would not involve the structural demolition of the classroom block.
Mr. Justin Kwasi Gbotor, the District Director of Education, said the 12-classroom facility, constructed around 2022, had remained unused due to some challenges.
Mr. Abubakar Sedik, the DCE for Ahafo Ano South West, also dismissed the reports of an intended demolition, saying no decision had been taken to demolish the facility.
“We’ve not had any meeting to demolish the classroom block, but rather, we are going to redesign it into the 24-Hour Economy,” he said.
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