NPP used Bosomtwe road as ‘election machine’ but failed to dedicate funds for its completion – Dr Amoakohene

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has accused the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration of deliberately starving key road infrastructure projects in the Ashanti region of funding while exploiting them for electoral gains ahead of the 2024 general election.

Speaking on Luv FM on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Dr. Amoakohene highlighted that the former administration failed to allocate adequate funds to the Bosomtwe Road project, directly causing its stagnation.

The minister noted that had the previous administration committed proper financing to the project, construction would have progressed without interruption.

He said the NPP instead used the road as a political tool, pretentiously resuming work on it without any genuine commitment to its completion.

“Unfortunately, it looked like an election machine, just to put equipment on the road and pretend as if they are doing something without having to dedicate any funding to finish,” he charged.

Dr. Amoakohene further disclosed that the Bosomtwe Road is among several road infrastructure projects captured under the government’s Big Push agenda that have stalled due to insufficient funding and unresolved procurement challenges.

“Some part of the Bosomtwe Road project was being done by Kofi Job, but because of the funds that were not available and the fact that we had to repackage and add to the Big Push and the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, definitely the scope of work will change and there are a bit of procurement issues that need to be taken care of,” he explained.

Despite the setbacks, the minister pushed back against calls for a lengthy international competitive tendering process, arguing that the urgency of the projects demands a faster procurement approach.

He noted that pursuing international or national competitive tendering could take up to six months, an unnecessary delay given the emergency nature of the works.

“Bosomtwe is an emergency. So if there is an emergency of this nature, are you saying that we should go for international competitive tendering or national competitive tendering and spend six months doing procurement, when the same law provides an avenue for the PPA to make approvals so that we can get a single contractor to take care of things?” he said.

The minister, however, assured the public to trust the process and expressed confidence that the current administration’s political will would see the projects through.

“Let’s trust the process and also be assured that once we have the leadership will and the political will to get that road done, it will surely be done,” he said.

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