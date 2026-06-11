Fisheries Minister cracks down on premix fuel overpricing and mismanagement of community funds

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, has directed Landing Beach Committees across the country not to sell premix fuel above the approved price of GH¢180 per yellow “Kufour gallon,” warning that sanctions will be imposed on persons who flout the directive.

Speaking in a recorded public address to fisherfolk and stakeholders within the fisheries sector, the minister stressed that the government’s premix fuel subsidy programme was intended to support artisanal fishermen and not to enrich middlemen or committee members.

“Landing beach committees should not sell premix, the yellow Kufour gallon, beyond GH¢180. There will be consequences for failure to comply with this directive,” she stated.

According to the minister, the National Petroleum Authority determines fuel prices within a two-week pricing window and, under the current arrangement, premix fuel should be sold at GH¢176.40 per gallon. However, she said committees could round it up to GH¢180 for convenience.

The minister explained that fisheries remained critical to Ghana’s economy and food security, noting that fish contribute about 60 per cent of the animal protein consumed in the country.

“As you all know, fisheries are very important to Ghana. We depend on fisheries for our animal protein,” she said.

She further explained that the government subsidises premix fuel as part of efforts to sustain the fishing industry and protect livelihoods in coastal communities.

Under the current system, Bulk Distribution Companies blend the fuel, while Oil Marketing Companies distribute it to Landing Beach Committees for onward sale to fishermen.

The minister also warned committee members against signing delivery documents when the quantity of fuel discharged falls short of the approved allocation.

“When the premix fuel arrives, a tanker is supposed to deliver 13,500 litres. If it is not 13,500 litres, the landing beach committees should not sign the waybill,” she cautioned.

Emilia Arthur disclosed that proceeds from premix fuel sales are expected to support community development projects under existing regulations.

She said out of the surplus generated from the sale of a 13,500-litre tanker, 53 per cent is allocated to the Community Development Fund, while 47 per cent goes to the Landing Beach Committees.

“There should not be an instance that you have less than GH¢5,000 as the community development portion from one tanker delivery,” she stressed.

The minister called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament, chief fishermen and traditional authorities to monitor how the funds are used within fishing communities.

The directive comes amid intensified reforms and accountability measures within Ghana’s premix fuel distribution system following concerns over diversion, price manipulation and alleged misuse of community development funds.

The Administrator of the National Premix Secretariat, Ebow Mensah, lauded the minister’s call and added that his outfit will continue to lead reforms that would improve the fisheries sector.

The National Premix Fuel Secretariat, established under the National Premix Fuel Committee Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2233), oversees the distribution and management of subsidised premix fuel for artisanal fishermen. The framework also mandates that 53 per cent of proceeds from premix fuel sales be invested in community development projects within fishing communities.

In recent months, the government has stepped up reforms within the sector, including the recovery of unaccounted premix fuel funds and the restructuring of Landing Beach Committees nationwide to improve transparency and accountability.

The Fisheries Ministry has also warned that persons found engaging in fuel diversion, hoarding or inflated pricing risk prosecution under the law.

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