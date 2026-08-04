Gov’t supplies 22.41 million litres of premix fuel to fishing communities in first half of 2026

Government says it has supplied 22.41 million litres of premix fuel to fishing communities across the country in the first half of 2026.

The intervention, the Ministry for Fisheries says, forms part of efforts to support fishing activities and improve productivity in the sector.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Emilia Arthur, speaking at the ministry's mid-year performance briefing, said the volume supplied between January and June represents a 58 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025 and over 20 percent higher than the corresponding period in 2024.

“The increase demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring that fishers have access to critical inputs needed to sustain their operations,” she indicated.

Beyond premix fuel reforms, the Ministry says it is exploring alternative technologies to make fishing more sustainable. In partnership with private-sector energy companies, the Ministry says it has piloted the use of LPG-powered outboard motors for inland fishing operations.

Sector Minister Emelia Arthur indicated the pilot demonstrated the potential to improve profitability for fishing enterprises, reduce dependence on premix fuel, and lower the carbon footprint of fishing activities.

She added that discussions are ongoing with stakeholders to scale up the initiative and expand access to cleaner and more efficient fishing technologies.

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