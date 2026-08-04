Fisheries Ministry pushes for Cape Three Points Reserve to be declared National Park

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Emilia Arthur

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture is pushing for the Cape Three Points Forest Reserve to be upgraded to a national park as part of efforts to protect the country’s coastal ecosystems from illegal mining activities.

The Ministry says the upgrade will provide stronger legal protection for the forest and allow for the establishment of a permanent security presence to safeguard both the forest and the adjoining marine environment.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the impact of illegal mining activities in the area, with pollutants from mining operations threatening the Greater Cape Three Points Marine Protected Area.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Emilia Arthur says protecting the forest is critical to preserving Ghana’s fisheries resources and the livelihoods of more than three million people who depend directly or indirectly on the sector.

Speaking at the Ministry’s mid-year performance briefing, she explained that the proposed national park status will strengthen enforcement measures and prevent further degradation of the ecosystem.

“Government officially declared the Greater Cape Three Points Marine Protected Area in April this year. The protected area stretches from Ampatano in Ahanta West to Domunli in Nzema East, covering approximately 704 square kilometres and benefiting 21 coastal communities.

"My deep concern about illegal mining activities in the Cape Three Points forest area, where polluted water is flowing into the marine environment around this important ecosystem. Such activities are unacceptable. We must all recognise that protecting our fisheries is not only the responsibility of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture. It is a national responsibility,” she indicated.

The Fisheries Ministry says the measures form part of broader efforts to secure the country’s marine resources and improve the long-term sustainability of the industry.

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