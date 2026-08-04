Ntim Fordjour cuts sod for construction of modern astro turf at Assin Manso

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, has cut the sod for the construction of a modern astro turf at Assin Manso in the Assin South constituency.
The project is expected to provide a standard sporting facility for residents, particularly young people, while promoting sports development and creating opportunities for talent development within the constituency.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Fordjour said the initiative forms part of efforts to improve sports infrastructure and provide young people with a conducive environment to develop their skills.
He expressed his commitment to supporting projects that enhance community development and contribute to the social and economic growth of his constituents.
The construction of the astro turf is expected to boost sporting activities in Assin Manso and adjoining communities and would serve as a platform for nurturing young talents in the area.
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