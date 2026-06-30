Ntim Fordjour calls for coordinated national rescue operation as Accra battles floods

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has called for an immediate nationwide emergency response to the flooding crisis in Accra, insisting that government must move swiftly to prevent further devastation across the capital.

The Assin South MP, in a social media post, said the scale of the flooding warranted declaring a one-week disaster emergency to enable security agencies and emergency responders to undertake a comprehensive rescue and relief operation.

He also called for closer coordination between emergency services and road sector agencies to restore access to flood-affected communities.

On the ongoing Accra FLOODS:

The government must declare Accra a DISASTER EMERGENCY for one week starting today!



Without delay, this is the time to activate all security agencies and emergency services in a well-coordinated full-scale rescue operation, emergency response and… pic.twitter.com/ozHDXlTPWx — John Ntim Fordjour MP (@NtimFordjour) June 29, 2026

According to him, emergency institutions should work alongside the Department of Urban Roads and the Ghana Highway Authority to reopen roads rendered impassable by floodwaters.

"Without delay, this is the time to activate all security agencies and emergency services in a well-coordinated full-scale rescue operation, emergency response and relief, while working with Department of Urban Roads and Ghana Highway Authority to ensure key access routes are made accessible in the midst of flooded roads across the city," he wrote.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour stressed that government intervention should prioritise the protection of lives and property, warning that the consequences of inaction could be severe.

"More lives should not be lost, more properties should not be damaged before action is taken," he said, while extending his sympathies to victims of the floods.

His comments come as emergency response teams continue rescue and relief operations in several flood-hit communities following heavy rainfall that inundated homes and businesses, disrupted traffic and displaced residents. Authorities are working to restore normalcy while assessing the full impact of the disaster.

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