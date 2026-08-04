GWL to shut down Kpong plant for 3-day maintenance, parts of Greater Accra to face water interruptions

Residents and businesses in parts of Greater Accra and the Eastern Region are expected to experience temporary water supply interruptions from Thursday, August 6 to Saturday, August 8, 2026, as Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) undertakes planned maintenance works on the Kpong-Tema transmission pipelines.

The exercise will involve the isolation and replacement of weak sections on the 21-inch and 42-inch transmission pipelines between Kpong and Tema as part of efforts to improve the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of water supply.

According to the company, routine engineering assessments identified more than 300 metres of deteriorated pipeline sections that require urgent replacement to prevent major failures, reduce water losses and ensure reliable water delivery.

To facilitate the works, the Kpong Water Treatment Plant will be temporarily shut down while five sections of the transmission pipelines are replaced. Areas expected to be affected include the eastern part of Accra, Ashaiman, Tema, Spintex, Sakumono, Nungua, Teshie, Prampram, Kpone, Dawhenya, Afienya, Appolonia, Kpong, Akuse, Somanya, Atimpoku and surrounding communities.

“The exercise forms part of the Company’s proactive infrastructure maintenance programme aimed at improving the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of water supply to customers,” GWL said.

It added that the replacement of the deteriorated pipeline sections would “significantly reduce the incidence of pipeline bursts, minimise emergency shutdowns, improve operational efficiency and enhance the long-term reliability of water supply to customers in Tema and the eastern corridor of the Greater Accra Region.”

Ghana Water Ltd appealed to affected customers to prepare ahead of the maintenance period by storing adequate quantities of water and using available supplies judiciously. It also urged hospitals, health facilities and other essential service providers to put contingency measures in place, assuring that water tankers would be deployed to support selected critical institutions where feasible during the shutdown.

The company expressed regret over the inconvenience the exercise may cause and assured the public that engineers and technical teams would work continuously throughout the three days to complete the project on schedule.

“Ghana Water Ltd remains committed to providing safe, reliable and sustainable potable water to the people of Ghana and appreciates the understanding, cooperation and patience of all customers during this important maintenance exercise,” the statement said, adding that regular updates would be provided through its official communication channels until normal water supply is fully restored.

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