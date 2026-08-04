Pokuase Interchange toilet facility is government project, not private development – Ga North MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga North Municipal Assembly, Akwetey Agbo, has dismissed claims that a private individual is constructing toilet facilities beneath the Pokuase Interchange along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to him, the project is an initiative of the Assembly aimed at addressing congestion at the Pokuase Junction by relocating transport operators from the roadside to designated spaces under the interchange.

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Agbo explained that the facility forms part of a broader decongestion plan to improve sanitation and regulate transport activities in the area.

“No, it’s not being built by individuals. It is the Assembly that is trying to find a solution to the problem around the Pokuase Interchange,” he said.

He said the decision to construct the toilet facility was informed by the need to provide basic amenities for transport operators and commuters who will be moved to the area.

According to him, the interchange has become heavily congested due to commercial vehicles loading along the road, creating challenges for motorists and pedestrians.

“The main reason why we decided to bring a toilet facility here is that you can see Pokuase Interchange is always choked. The transport operators are on the road loading, so we want to address that by decongesting Pokuase Junction,” he explained.

The MCE noted that the interchange was originally designed with cubicles intended for transport operations, but efforts to relocate drivers have faced resistance from some operators and residents.

He said some community members have raised concerns about the distance to the new location, resulting in delays in completing the project.

“We continue to engage them. We have had several community engagements to explain why we need to decongest the area,” Mr Agbo said.

Residents in the area had raised concerns about the abandoned state of the facility, saying the unfinished project has become a nuisance, with overgrown bushes and safety concerns after reports of vehicles falling into the area.

Responding to the concerns, the MCE said the Assembly has awarded a contract to fix the median and improve safety around the interchange.

He added that plans are also underway to restore fencing around the area to discourage pedestrians from crossing the highway despite the availability of a footbridge.

“There is a footbridge here, so people can walk through and cross safely. But the fence was removed, so we are going to fence it again to make it difficult for pedestrians to cross and protect lives and property,” he stated.

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