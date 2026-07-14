Saltpond Methodist A Basic School receives 10-seater toilet facility from alumnus

Audio By Carbonatix
Years of relying on inadequate and unhygienic washroom facilities have ended at Saltpond Methodist A Basic School following the commissioning of a modern 10-seater toilet facility funded by an alumnus of the school, Ernest De-Graft Egyir.
The new water closet facility is expected to improve sanitation and hygiene at the school by providing pupils and teachers with a cleaner, safer and more dignified environment for teaching and learning.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mr Egyir, who is the President of the Mfantseman-Saltpond Development Alliance (MSDA) and champion of the project, said the intervention formed part of his commitment to supporting the development of his alma mater.
"Four years ago, I committed to support and maintain my alma mater. Seeing the school continue to improve and regain its beauty has been a source of great joy," he said.
He added that the facility goes beyond providing physical infrastructure, describing it as an investment in the health, dignity and well-being of pupils and teachers.
"Today, we are commissioning this 10-seater water closet toilet facility to provide a healthier and more dignified environment for both pupils and teachers. This project is more than a building. It represents our collective belief that every child deserves to learn in a clean, safe, and respectful environment," he stated.
Mr Egyir emphasised that quality education requires more than classrooms and learning materials, noting that proper sanitation facilities are essential to creating an environment where children can learn effectively.
He also encouraged pupils to develop a maintenance culture to ensure the facility benefits current and future generations.
"Protect it, keep it clean, and use it responsibly. It has been built for your benefit and for those who will come after you," he urged.
The headmistress of Saltpond Methodist A Basic School, Lordina Bempong, expressed appreciation to Mr Egyir for the project, describing it as a major milestone in the school's history.
She said the facility would improve sanitation, promote good hygiene and contribute to a better learning environment.
"Today is a memorable milestone in the history of our school. We are gathered to dedicate this facility, which will greatly improve sanitation, promote good hygiene, safeguard the health of our learners and provide a more conducive environment for effective teaching and learning," she said.
Mrs Bempong assured the donor that the school would prioritise proper maintenance of the facility to ensure its sustainability.
The pupils also expressed gratitude for the intervention, describing it as a significant improvement to their daily lives.
One pupil said, "We are going to keep and protect the facility for the next generation to come. We are very grateful and appreciative."
Another pupil added that the facility would particularly benefit younger pupils who previously faced challenges accessing suitable washrooms.
"This facility will help us a lot, especially the little ones among us. It will be easier for them to ease themselves without having to disturb our teachers or soiling themselves," the pupil said.
The Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church, Cape Coast Diocese, Rt. Rev. Richardson Aboagye Andam, commended Mr Egyir for investing in the welfare of learners, stressing that improved sanitation is a critical component of quality education.
Through the Ernest Egyir Foundation and the Mfantseman-Saltpond Development Alliance (MSDA), Ernest De-Graft Egyir continues to support initiatives in education, health and social development within the Mfantseman Municipality and surrounding communities.
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